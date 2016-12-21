BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 20 Redknee Solutions Inc :
* Redknee enters into subscription agreement with ESW Capital
* Redknee Solutions - Under terms company to complete private placement of 800,000 series a preferred shares and share purchase warrant to ESW investor for $83.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.