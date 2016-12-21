BRIEF-Igarashi Motors India says co to consider business re-organization
* Says to discuss and consider business re-organization, including amalgamation of group company(ies)
Dec 21 Pwr Holdings Ltd -
* NPAT for six months ending 31 December 2016 is forecast to be in range of $1.65m to $1.85m
* Key driver of the forecast h1 2017 npat is adverse foreign currency movements
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to acquire assets via cash, share issue
* Delivered a total of 303 hybrid engines to inner-mongolia Tian'an public transportation group and Lanzhou mass transit company