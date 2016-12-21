Vontobel escapes penalty in talks with U.S. DOJ
ZURICH, Dec 22 Swiss bank Vontobel has wrapped up talks with U.S. justice officials on whether it helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes and does not have to pay a fine, it said on Thursday.
Dec 21 Implenia AG :
* Wins new orders worth 65 million Swiss francs ($63.25 million) in Norway
* New road construction project in Telemark province | commission to build four bridges near Harstad
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication
* Immediately following settlement of offer, Gategroup will apply with SIX Swiss Exchange for delisting of Gategroup shares