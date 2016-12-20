UPDATE 3-Monte dei Paschi says capital increase failed
* Cabinet meeting expected by Friday morning (Recasts with bank statement)
Dec 20 Serinus Energy Inc :
* Serinus Energy Inc- company is now in process of procuring a replacement ESP for well
* Serinus Energy Inc.: CS-3 well in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Serinus Energy - a failure of submersible pump for well CS-3 on chouesh es saida concession in Tunisia resulted in temporary loss of full production from well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it rejects claims made in US DoJ's complaint, will vigorously defend the claims - CNBC
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.