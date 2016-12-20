UPDATE 1-Funds buy fewest U.S. 10-year notes at auction since 2014

(Adds details on Dec note sale; background on Fed, Treasury market) NEW YORK, Dec 22 Large investment managers bought the fewest U.S. 10-year Treasury notes at an auction since November 2014, while they purchased nearly the same amount of 30-year Treasury bonds as they did in November, Treasury data released on Thursday showed. Their latest purchases occurred prior to the Federal Reserve's expected decision on Dec. 14 to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a target