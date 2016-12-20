BRIEF-Goldman Sachs appoints Ellen Kullman as an independent director to co's board
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
