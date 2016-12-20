BRIEF-Capreit to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands
* Galapagos NV says GLPG1837 was generally well tolerated when dosed up to 500 mg twice daily for 14 days
* Galapagos NV says SAPHIRA 1 topline shows competitive clinical results in G551D patients
* A statistically significant dose dependent decrease in sweat chloride concentration was observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.