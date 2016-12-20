BRIEF-American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection announce share exchange agreement
Dec 20 Biogen Inc :
* Biogen - for every 2 shares of co's common stock held of record on Jan 17 2017, shareholders will receive one share of Bioverativ common stock
* Biogen Inc - its board of directors has approved planned spin-off of its hemophilia business, which will be known as Bioverativ Inc
* Biogen's board of directors approves separation of Bioverativ and declares special dividend distribution of Bioverativ stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina's economy shrank in the third quarter, remaining in recession as inflation ate into consumer purchasing power and weak activity in top trading partner Brazil hurt manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.
* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31