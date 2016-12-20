EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures flat after central bank inflation report

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate future contracts were flat on Thursday after the central bank signaled it would likely accelerate the pace of rate cuts next month, as widely expected. But the bank refrained from providing strong indications that it could pursue an aggressive 75 basis point cut, leading some traders to book profits following recent drops. In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the central bank cut its 2017 economic gro