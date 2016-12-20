BRIEF-Sphere 3D says Daniel Bordessa steps down from board of directors
* Daniel Bordessa, partner of Cyrus Capital Partners, resigned from company's board of directors, effective December 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Camden National Corp :
* Camden National Corp says board of directors of company increased quarterly dividend by $0.03 to $0.23 per share
* Camden National Corp- $0.23 per share dividend is a 15 pct increase from $0.20 per share dividend declared in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daniel Bordessa, partner of Cyrus Capital Partners, resigned from company's board of directors, effective December 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Blake Moret's FY 2016 total compensation $3.86 million versus $2.96 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate future contracts were flat on Thursday after the central bank signaled it would likely accelerate the pace of rate cuts next month, as widely expected. But the bank refrained from providing strong indications that it could pursue an aggressive 75 basis point cut, leading some traders to book profits following recent drops. In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the central bank cut its 2017 economic gro