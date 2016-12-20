Dec 20 Bb&T Corp
* Branch Banking And Trust Co has entered into consent order
with federal deposit insurance corporation and north carolina
commissioner of banks
* "No criminal activity has been identified as result of
such deficiencies, and no financial penalty was levied"
* Says has already taken significant steps towards
improvement of its bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering
program
* Order calls for corrective actions and enhancements to
address certain internal control deficiencies
* Anticipates entering into a similar regulatory order with
board of governors of Federal Reserve system in near future
