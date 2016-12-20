BRIEF-Barclays Plc says it will "vigorously" defend claims in U.S. DoJ's complaint- CNBC
* Says it rejects claims made in US DoJ's complaint, will vigorously defend the claims - CNBC
Dec 20 America First Multifamily Investors Lp :
* America First Multifamily Investors - on Dec. 14, 2016 co entered into secured credit agreement of up to $20 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2i7w3Qj] Further company coverage:
* Says it rejects claims made in US DoJ's complaint, will vigorously defend the claims - CNBC
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* On december 16 CO entered into three credit agreements $4.350 billion senior unsecured bridge credit agreement