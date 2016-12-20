BRIEF-HC2 Holdings Inc- American Natural Gas acquires Questar fueling company
* HC2 Holdings Inc - financial terms of two transactions were not disclosed
Dec 20 America First Multifamily Investors Lp :
* America First Multifamily Investors - on Dec. 14, 2016 co entered into secured credit agreement of up to $20 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2i7w3Qj] Further company coverage:
* HC2 Holdings Inc - financial terms of two transactions were not disclosed
Dec 20 Buyout firm TPG Capital LP has agreed to acquire Mediware Information Systems Inc, a healthcare technology company, from another private equity firm, Thoma Bravo LLC.
* Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets, expands presence in stack, and emphasizes long-term commitment to core growth areas