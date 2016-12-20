BRIEF-Capreit to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands
Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
Dec 20 Bb&T Corp
* Says announced a $200 million increase to its 2016-2017 common stock repurchases
* Expects to implement additional $200 million in repurchases through an accelerated share repurchase agreement prior to end of 2016
* Board approved increase in share repurchase following receipt of a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system
* Says under terms of accelerated share repurchase agreement, repurchases will commence in 2016 and are expected to be completed in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.