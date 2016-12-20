BRIEF-Waystream gets four new orders at total value of SEK 2.8 million
* Says gets four new orders at total value of 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($305,587)
Dec 21 Touchcorp Ltd :
* Touchcorp ltd - revenue for year is expected to be in range of $36m to $38m
* Profit before tax for the year is expected to be within range of $14m to $16m
* Board of Touchcorp is confident it will be in a position to appoint a new CEO during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says gets four new orders at total value of 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($305,587)
* Upon completion of disposal, group expects to record a gain on disposal of subsidiaries of approximately hk$26 million
* VW to launch ride-hailing services in Kigali (Adds comments from VW South Africa Chief Executive)