UPDATE 1-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 20 Owens-illinois Inc :
* Owens-Illinois Inc says settlement will reduce plan's pension obligations by 10 to 15 percent
* Owens-Illinois Inc says during 2016, asbestos payments of approximately $125 million will reduce this liability to less than $700 million
* Owens-Illinois Inc - adjusted free cash flow for full year 2016 would be approximately $425 million
* Owens-Illinois -improved debt profile through recent issuance of 500 million euro, eight-year, fixed-rate bond with coupon of 3.125 percent
* Owens-Illinois Inc says continues to de-risk its pension plans
* Owens-Illinois Inc says recently settled approximately $200 million in pension obligations of owens-illinois hourly retirement plan
* Owens-Illinois Inc - company reported a total asbestos-related liability of $817 million on its balance sheet at year end 2015
* Owens-Illinois Inc - in 2017, expected asbestos payments of approximately $115 million will further decrease liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 22 Employees at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA working at Campos Basin, the largest oil-producing area in the country, approved a strike to begin Friday, an oil workers union said.
