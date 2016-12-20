BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Cboe Holdings Inc
* On December 15, 2016, Co entered into a term loan credit agreement- SEC filing
* Term loan agreement provides for a senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion
* Company may also increase commitments under term loan agreement by up to $500 million for a total of $1.5 billion
* Proceeds from term loan facility may be used to finance in part Company's proposed of Bats Global Markets, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Riyadh acts to protect poorer citizens, petrochemical sector
ROME, Dec 22 Italy's Alitalia has approved a short-term financing deal and a new industrial plan that will include job cuts, it said on Thursday, as the loss-making flagship carrier steps up efforts to sustain its business.