BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
Dec 20 Intersections Inc :
* Intersections Inc says upon H. Stephen Bartlett resignation, board consists of eight persons
* Intersections Inc - On December 16, H. Stephen bartlett informed board that he is resigning as a director of co effective Dec. 20, 2016 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2h9BDRU Further company coverage:
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger