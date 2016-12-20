BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
Dec 20 Destination Maternity Corp
* Destination Maternity Corp- under certain circumstances, co or orchestra may be required to pay other party a termination fee of $5.0 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hXjJ1D Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger