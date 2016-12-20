Where's the Reddi-wip? ConAgra lowers product profile during shortage
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Reddi-wip, the top-selling U.S. ready-made whipped cream, is going into hiding for the holidays.
Dec 20 Global Net Lease Inc :
* Global Net Lease Inc says Global Net Lease and American Realty Capital Global Trust II stockholders approve merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Reddi-wip, the top-selling U.S. ready-made whipped cream, is going into hiding for the holidays.
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc says approximately 190 of a planned 450 patients have been enrolled in trial to date
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday removed its self-driving test cars from California and put them on trucks bound for Arizona, shuttering the autonomous vehicle project in its home state after a week-long battle with regulators.