BRIEF-HC2 Holdings Inc- American Natural Gas acquires Questar fueling company
* HC2 Holdings Inc - financial terms of two transactions were not disclosed
Dec 20 Enlink Midstream Llc :
* Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets, expands presence in stack, and emphasizes long-term commitment to core growth areas
* Enlink Midstream - entered definitive agreement to divest approximately 31 percent common ownership interest in Howard Midstream Energy Partners Llc
* Enlink Midstream Llc - net proceeds will fund majority of expected equity needs for Enlink's 2017 capital expenditures program
* Enlink Midstream -proceeding with development of Chisholm III; expected to be operational by year-end 2017
* Enlink Midstream -Alberta Investment Management Corp and management will acquire a common ownership stake in HEP as a result of Enlink's divestiture
* Enlink Midstream -closed a transaction to sell approximately 140 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline in North Texas
* Enlink Midstream - in separate transaction, co signed, closed agreement to sell North Texas pipeline assets in Barnett Shale to Atmos Energy Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HC2 Holdings Inc - financial terms of two transactions were not disclosed
Dec 20 Buyout firm TPG Capital LP has agreed to acquire Mediware Information Systems Inc, a healthcare technology company, from another private equity firm, Thoma Bravo LLC.
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday banned new oil and gas drilling in federal waters in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, in a push to leave his stamp on the environment before Republican Donald Trump takes office next month.