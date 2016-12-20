BRIEF-Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets
* Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets, expands presence in stack, and emphasizes long-term commitment to core growth areas
Dec 20 Hc2 Holdings Inc :
* HC2 Holdings Inc - financial terms of two transactions were not disclosed
* HC2 Holdings Inc- American Natural Gas has also acquired Constellation Cng Llc
* HC2 Holdings Inc- American Natural Gas has acquired Questar Fueling Company
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday banned new oil and gas drilling in federal waters in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, in a push to leave his stamp on the environment before Republican Donald Trump takes office next month.
* Pc Connection Inc - on Dec. 20, 2016, co announced that its board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share