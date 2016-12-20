CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 3-week low as soft inflation revives rate cut threat

(Adds broker comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at $1.3497, or 74.09 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly lower across the yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Dec 22 The Canadian dollar tumbled to a three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pressured by domestic inflation data that reminded the market of the risk of further interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada. Canada's annual inflation slowed in November to 1.2 perc