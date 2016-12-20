BRIEF-Norbord files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hhtn2x) Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Tesla Motors Inc
* Amended credit agreement to permit borrowers to obtain up to $50 million of additional commitments pursuant to terms of credit agreement
* Warehouse agreement amendment increased maximum facility limit under warehouse agreement from $300 million to $600 million
* On December 15, entered into fifth amendment to ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015
* Credit agreement amendment increased revolving commitments under credit agreement by $200.0 million, increasing it to $1.2 billion
* On Dec 15, 2016, Tesla Finance LLC (TFL) and Tesla 2014 Warehouse SPV LLC entered amendment no. 2 to loan and security agreement, dated Aug 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026