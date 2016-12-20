BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
Dec 20 Fortress Paper Ltd
* Says agreement will commence on January 1, 2017 for a term of four years
* Entered into an agreement with Chadwick Wasilenkoff for his continued role as executive chairman of company on a full-time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas