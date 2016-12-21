BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd :
* On 20 December 2016, Company, Investor and CICC entered into subscription agreement
* Company has agreed to allot and issue and investor has agreed to subscribe for 1.9 billion new H shares
* Aggregate consideration for subscription shares is RMB5.49 billion
* Net proceeds of issue will be used to replenish company's core tier 1 capital and support its business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg