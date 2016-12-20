BRIEF-Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets
* Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets, expands presence in stack, and emphasizes long-term commitment to core growth areas
Dec 20 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ionis pharma -on Dec 20, entered into separate privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of 2.75 pct convertible notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hXwDMR] Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday banned new oil and gas drilling in federal waters in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, in a push to leave his stamp on the environment before Republican Donald Trump takes office next month.
* Pc Connection Inc - on Dec. 20, 2016, co announced that its board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2icSFL9] Further company coverage: