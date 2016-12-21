BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 21 CV Check Ltd
* rod sherwood, in his new role as ceo, has conducted a complete review of company's operations which includes staff reductions
* executive directors colin boyan and craig sharp have agreed to step down from board with effect from 1 january 2017
* revised expectations for fy17 revenue of $11.0 million to $12.0 million, over 50% increase on fy16
* re-affirms expectation of cash flow breakeven in december 2017 quarter
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.