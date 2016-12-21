Dec 21 CV Check Ltd

* rod sherwood, in his new role as ceo, has conducted a complete review of company's operations which includes staff reductions

* executive directors colin boyan and craig sharp have agreed to step down from board with effect from 1 january 2017

* revised expectations for fy17 revenue of $11.0 million to $12.0 million, over 50% increase on fy16

* re-affirms expectation of cash flow breakeven in december 2017 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: