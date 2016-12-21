UPDATE 1-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Anglo Philippine Holdings Corp
* Anglo philippine-appointing adrian s. Ramos as president and chief operating officer, effective 01 january 2017
* Anglo philippine-accepting application for retirement of christopher gotanco as president, chief operating officer, effective 31 dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, Dec 22 Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday its plan to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of fresh capital had failed, paving the way for Italy to approve a state bailout of the country's third-largest bank.
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale