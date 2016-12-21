BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings -
* Discloseable Transactions Involving Formation Of Joint Venture, Provision Of Term Loan Facility And Advance To An Entity
* Unit Diamond Fox ltd entered into facility agreement with borrower, Praiseworth Global Ltd
* Unit entered into jv agreement in relation to formation of jv company
* Lender has agreed to provide facility in principal amount of hk$660mln
* Lender is diamond fox limited, a unit of co, borrower is praiseworth global limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg