BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 21 Migme Ltd
* It has implemented a cost reduction program
* Simplifies operations and reduces costs with view of being able to deliver cashflow positive operations in 2017
* Migme ltd - cost reduction program will remove further a$300,000 of costs per month by march 2017 to business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.