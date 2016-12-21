BRIEF-American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection announce share exchange agreement
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
Dec 21 RnB Retail And Brands AB (Publ)
* Q1 sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 1.4 percent
* Q1 operating income increased to SEK 46 mln (30).
* Q1 operating income increased to SEK 46 mln (30).

* Q1 operating income before amortization for latest 12-month period totaled SEK 105 mln (103).
* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31
* Amcon distributing company announces $0.28 per share special dividend