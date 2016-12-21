Dec 21 BioInvent
* Says announces cancer immunotherapy research collaboration
and license agreement with Pfizer and issues new shares to
Pfizer
* Says pfizer makes a $6 million equity investment in new
shares in BioInvent
* Says under terms of deal, Pfizer will pay BioInvent
approximately $10 million in early payments, including an
upfront payment, early research funding, and a $6 million equity
investment in new shares of BioInvent at a subscription price of
SEK 2.56 per share
* Says assuming five antibodies are developed through to
commercialization, BioInvent would be eligible for potential
future payments related to certain development milestones, which
could amount to more than $0.5 billion through the term of the
deal, as well as up to double digit royalties related to any
potential products that may result from the collaboration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)