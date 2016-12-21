UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21
Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 21 BioInvent
* Says announces cancer immunotherapy research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer and issues new shares to Pfizer
* Says pfizer makes a $6 million equity investment in new shares in BioInvent
* Says under terms of deal, Pfizer will pay BioInvent approximately $10 million in early payments, including an upfront payment, early research funding, and a $6 million equity investment in new shares of BioInvent at a subscription price of SEK 2.56 per share
* Says assuming five antibodies are developed through to commercialization, BioInvent would be eligible for potential future payments related to certain development milestones, which could amount to more than $0.5 billion through the term of the deal, as well as up to double digit royalties related to any potential products that may result from the collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, Dec 21 The British public's long-term expectation for inflation rose to 3 percent in December, a more than two year high, according to a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov.
