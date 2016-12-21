BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
Dec 21 Societe Generale :
* Definitive agreement with OTP Bank to sell Splitska Banka (SGSB), its fully owned subsidiary in Croatia.
* Societe Generale says Splitska Banka deal to have an impact of around -240 million euros on the group's 4th quarter 2016 earnings
* Societe generale says Splitska Banka deal will generate at completion a positive impact on the group's financial ratios (CET1 + 8.5 bps).
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014 - SEC filing