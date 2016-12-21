BRIEF-Salem announces Louisville transaction with Word Broadcasting Network
* Salem announces Louisville transaction with Word Broadcasting Network
Dec 21 Kuwait Cable Vision Company Kpsc
* Accepts resignation of CFO Reda Hassan Khalaf, appoints Raza Mustafa Abu Ajwa as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Salem announces Louisville transaction with Word Broadcasting Network
* there has been no contact with Vivendi Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Leif Arne Anders, former CFO, has resigned for health reasons and is leaving the management board, he will be succeeded by Peter Braunhofer Source text: http://bit.ly/2hWFa36 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)