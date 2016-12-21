UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21
Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 21 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Tower business to be demerged into a separate company to be 100% owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure
* RCom to also receive 'B' class non voting shares in towerco providing 49% future economic upside from the business
* RCom will continue to hold 50% stake in Aircel JV and 49% upside in towers business to be monetised at appropriate time
* Reliance Communications signs binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure and institutional partners for sale of towers business
* Says RCom to receive upfront cash payment of 110 billion rupees (US$ 1.6 billion)
* Says RCom and RJio to continue as major long term tenants
* Says RCom to utilise cash 110 billion rupees solely to reduce debt
* RCom expects significant future value creation from the B class shares
* RCom to enjoy certain information and other rights, but will not be involved directly or indirectly in management and operations of new co Source text: bit.ly/2hpMymz Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 21 The British public's long-term expectation for inflation rose to 3 percent in December, a more than two year high, according to a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov.
