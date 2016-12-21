Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Thinfilm and Prime Vision to deliver NFC smart-packaging solutions to international mail and parcel industry
* Two companies are collaborating to deliver innovative smart-packaging solutions across broader mail and parcel industry. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.