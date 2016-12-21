BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Nnit A/S :
* Extends agreement with Lundbeck
* Estimated total value of agreement consisting of three contracts will amount in high double-digit million Danish crown range
* Agreement is effective as of January 1, 2017 and runs until end 2020, replacing existing agreement, which expires end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases