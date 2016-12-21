BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing
Dec 21 Almirall SA :
* Signs exclusive collaboration deal with Mercachem for the development of oral cytokine blockers for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases
* Mercachem will receive a down payment of 1 million euros ($1.04 million) and is entitled to milestone payments of 5.5 million euros
($1 = 0.9621 euros)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases