Dec 21 Almirall SA :

* Signs exclusive collaboration deal with Mercachem for the development of oral cytokine blockers for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases

* Mercachem will receive a down payment of 1 million euros ($1.04 million) and is entitled to milestone payments of 5.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9621 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)