Dec 21 Synergy Income Fund Ltd
* Transaction will be implemented on 22 December 2016
* Synergy income - VAM consideration shares and cumulative
consideration shares will be issued to Vukile Property Fund
Limited ("vukile") and shareholders of Cumulative Properties
Limited
* Newly constituted board of directors will meet in january
2017 to consider position of chief executive officer of company
* All outstanding conditions precedent to transaction have
now been fulfilled and transaction is accordingly unconditional
in accordance with its terms
* Gerald Leissner, who was due to take up position of chief
executive officer of company, passed away on 16 december 2016
