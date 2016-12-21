BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Akelius Residential Property Ab (Publ) :
* Buys 476 apartments in Copenhagen
* Price for apartments is 640 million Danish crowns ($89.59 million)
* Change of hands takes place in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1436 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg