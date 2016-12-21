Dec 21 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Announces senior executive change

* Announces that Josip Kardun, chief executive officer of Atrium Group, has resigned from his role to pursue other business interests

* Kardun will remain in position until he leaves group on March 31, 2017 to help with an orderly transition

* Announces appointment of Liad Barzilai who will assume position of deputy chief executive officer of group with immediate effect

* Liad Barzilai will transition to role of chief executive officer of group upon expiry of Josip Kardun's term as group CEO