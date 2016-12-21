BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment Corp names Michael Zugay CEO
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp- changes will be effective January 1, 2017
Dec 21 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* Announces senior executive change
* Announces that Josip Kardun, chief executive officer of Atrium Group, has resigned from his role to pursue other business interests
* Kardun will remain in position until he leaves group on March 31, 2017 to help with an orderly transition
* Announces appointment of Liad Barzilai who will assume position of deputy chief executive officer of group with immediate effect
* Liad Barzilai will transition to role of chief executive officer of group upon expiry of Josip Kardun's term as group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp- changes will be effective January 1, 2017
(Adds details on Dec note sale; background on Fed, Treasury market) NEW YORK, Dec 22 Large investment managers bought the fewest U.S. 10-year Treasury notes at an auction since November 2014, while they purchased nearly the same amount of 30-year Treasury bonds as they did in November, Treasury data released on Thursday showed. Their latest purchases occurred prior to the Federal Reserve's expected decision on Dec. 14 to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a target
* Cabinet meeting expected by Friday morning (Recasts with bank statement)