BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd
* Has signed a sale and purchase agreement with respect to an indirect 6 percent minority shareholding in Intercity Express Programme Phase 1.
* Says total consideration for acquisition will be approximately 42.4 million pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg