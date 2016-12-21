BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Telford Homes Plc
* Pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts for sale of Forge, Redclyffe Road, E6, to M&G Real Estate
* Development is currently under construction and is anticipated to be completed in 2019
* Third build to rent sale for 48.6 million stg
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg