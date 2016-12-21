UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21
Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 21 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Eurocastle announces new Italian investment and closes sale of Belfry and Truss
* Acquired a 25 percent interest in a portfolio of four non-performing loans to a single borrower, with a gross book value of about 16 million euros ($16.7 million)
* Loans are approximately 74 percent secured by first line mortgages and 26 percent unsecured
* Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC have invested alongside Eurocastle by acquiring remaining interest in loans
* Following agreed sale announced in Sept. 2016, 66 of 67 assets within legacy German real estate Belfry and Truss portfolios have successfully closed
* Sale generated approximately 2.3 million euros of net proceeds to company compared to reported adjusted nav of zero for these portfolios as at Sept. 30
* Remaining asset is expected to close in January 2017 resulting in a further 34,000 euros of net proceeds to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9605 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Dec 21 The British public's long-term expectation for inflation rose to 3 percent in December, a more than two year high, according to a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov.
