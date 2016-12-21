UPDATE 7-Oil prices up in quiet session as year-end approaches
* Trading volumes below recent averages (Updates to close, adds comments, updates prices)
Dec 21 Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* Dairy Crest announces animal nutrition research partnership with Dupont Industrial Biosciences
Under partnership agreement, Danisco Animal Nutrition will support further product development and trials, commencing in January 2017
Dec 22 Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
MILAN, Dec 22 Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday its plan to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of fresh capital had failed, paving the way for Italy to approve a state bailout of the country's third-largest bank.