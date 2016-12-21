Oil prices up in quiet session as year-end approaches
NEW YORK Oil prices rose in subdued trading on Thursday, supported by strong U.S. economic data and optimism that crude producers would abide by an agreement to limit output.
Dec 21 Tasfoods Ltd :
* Tasfoods subsidiary secures 100% of its feed wheat supply
* Deal will result in Nichols Poultry being able to guarantee that 100% of feed wheat processed in its feed mill is sourced from Tasmania
* Nichols Poultry Pty Ltd has signed wheat supply agreements for 2017 with Tap Agrico
* Contracts commit Nichols Poultry to purchasing 9,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 20% of feed wheat produced annually in Tasmania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
