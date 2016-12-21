BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing
Dec 21 Hansa Medical AB :
* Discontinues its Phase II study in acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP)
* Decision follows it's review of initial results from study demonstrating a non-favourable risk benefit profile
* This decision to discontinue study has no impact on Hansa Medical's ongoing studies with IdeS in renal transplantation or planned studies in other autoimmune indications
Efficient cleaving of anti-ADAMTS13 autoantibodies did not result in a convincing positive effect on activity of ADAMTS13 enzyme
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases