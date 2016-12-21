U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 China LNG Group Ltd :
* CLNG Finance entered into finance lease agreement with customer A
* Pursuant to deal CLNG Finance had agreed to purchase lease assets from party a nominated by customer A at lease consideration of rmb3.6 million
* Customer A is a limited liability co established under laws of prc, principally engaged in logistic and transportation of LNG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: