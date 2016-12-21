BRIEF-Makheia announces successful capital increase of 1.23 mln euros
* Announces the success of its capital increase with maintenance of the preferential right of subscription for gross proceeds of 1.23 million euros ($1.28 million)
Dec 21 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Signed framework agreement worth 8 million Swedish crowns ($860,502)
* Estimates value of 8 million crowns during coming four years
* First order amounting to sek 2 million will be installed December 2016 and Q1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2969 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces the success of its capital increase with maintenance of the preferential right of subscription for gross proceeds of 1.23 million euros ($1.28 million)
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
* Joel Williams, the company's chief operating officer will now lead the company as chief executive officer