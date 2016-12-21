BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 African Bank Investments Limited
* Jse: Abl - Ablp - Condensed Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016
* No ordinary or preference dividends were declared in current financial year.
* Fy profit after tax of r491 million (2015: r1,287 million)
* Included in income statement is a r189 million discretionary actuarial liability for the year ended 30 september 2016 (2015: r0)
* Profit for year of r84 million (2015: r69 million) before taking into account discretionary actuarial liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg