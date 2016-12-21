Dec 21 African Bank Investments Limited

* Jse: Abl - Ablp - Condensed Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016

* No ordinary or preference dividends were declared in current financial year.

* Fy profit after tax of r491 million (2015: r1,287 million)

* Included in income statement is a r189 million discretionary actuarial liability for the year ended 30 september 2016 (2015: r0)

* Profit for year of r84 million (2015: r69 million) before taking into account discretionary actuarial liability